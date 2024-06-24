Mather Group LLC. Buys Shares of 732 iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,792,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDU opened at $88.46 on Monday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $950.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.