Mather Group LLC. Invests $48,000 in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $68.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

