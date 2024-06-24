Mather Group LLC. Invests $50,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

