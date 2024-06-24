Mather Group LLC. Invests $50,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:FR opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22.
First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Industrial Realty Trust
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.