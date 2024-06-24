Mather Group LLC. Invests $52,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Catalent by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 585,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after buying an additional 35,063 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.05.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

