Mather Group LLC. Invests $53,000 in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Separately, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
LDEM stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82.
The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.
