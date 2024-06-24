Mather Group LLC. Invests $62,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 68,357 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $48.91 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 816,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,239,599.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,185,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,195.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

