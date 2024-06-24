Mather Group LLC. Invests $64,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

PIPR stock opened at $210.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $216.69.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

