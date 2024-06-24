Mather Group LLC. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,730,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,427 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after buying an additional 1,357,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after buying an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $109.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

