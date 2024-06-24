Mather Group LLC. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,730,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,427 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after buying an additional 1,357,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after buying an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $109.51.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
