Mather Group LLC. Makes New $70,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 654,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Five Below by 11.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 443,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after buying an additional 40,363 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Five Below Stock Up 2.5 %

FIVE stock opened at $115.34 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.21 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

