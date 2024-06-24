Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,327,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $125,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $130.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

