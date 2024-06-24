Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:QUVU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in Hartford Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Quality Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000.

Hartford Quality Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUVU opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. Hartford Quality Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

About Hartford Quality Value ETF

The Hartford Quality Value ETF (QUVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in large-cap US stocks perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. QUVU was launched on Oct 13, 2023 and is issued by The Hartford.

