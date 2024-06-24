Mather Group LLC. Takes $63,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $112.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

