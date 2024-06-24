Mather Group LLC. Takes $68,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

