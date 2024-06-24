Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 75,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP opened at $76.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

