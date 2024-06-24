Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 249,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $130.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $331.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.