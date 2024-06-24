Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $7.01

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $6.83. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 12,718 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

