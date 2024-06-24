MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Up 4.2%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.21. 74,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,141,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
