MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading 4.4% Higher

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.20. 10,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 112,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
