MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,483.76, but opened at $1,398.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,424.91, with a volume of 209,108 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,054.20.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,996 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,247. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $53,864,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -221.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,425.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,098.41.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

