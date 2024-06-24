Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $32.05 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

