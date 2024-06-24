Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Sells £408,506.67 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 349,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49), for a total value of £408,506.67 ($519,068.20).

Mitie Group Price Performance

MTO stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 119 ($1.51). 6,159,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,385. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,674.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mitie Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.94 ($1.59). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Stories

