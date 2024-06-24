MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 211,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.2 %

MongoDB stock opened at $227.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $3,243,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,511 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,849.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock worth $17,245,973. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

