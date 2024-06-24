Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Shares Gap Down to $10.81

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $10.49. Montana Technologies shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2,672 shares traded.

Montana Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montana Technologies

About Montana Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montana Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.47% of Montana Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

