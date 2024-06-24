Morgan Stanley Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $355.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

NYSE FDS traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $425.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.68 and a 200-day moving average of $448.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,844,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,318,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

