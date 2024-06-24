Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $388.46

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $388.46 and last traded at $388.46, with a volume of 19412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $386.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.14. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 874,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

