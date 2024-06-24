Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $180.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

