Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 97,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 82,445 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,344. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $60.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.