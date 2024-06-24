Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $891.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $798.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $729.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $905.45. The stock has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 130.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 772,475 shares of company stock worth $656,838,859. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

