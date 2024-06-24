National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Down to $48.69

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.69, but opened at $45.20. National Beverage shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 17,329 shares changing hands.

National Beverage Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,464,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

