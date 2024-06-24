Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $20.97. Nayax shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 2,205 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Nayax Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $689.85 million, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Nayax by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter worth $9,170,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

