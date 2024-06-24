NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,076 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 124.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after buying an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after buying an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,366 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

