NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAR opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $721.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.