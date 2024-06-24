NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,568 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 253.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,839,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $70.20 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

