NBC Securities Inc. Buys 342 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.70 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

