NBC Securities Inc. Buys 458 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 398.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $160.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

