NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 37.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $1,036.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $409.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $954.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $898.27. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,077.22.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

