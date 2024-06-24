NBC Securities Inc. Has $117,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDEC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,838 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.0 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

