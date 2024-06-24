NBC Securities Inc. Has $127,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 690.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 11.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 85,926 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.11. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

