NBC Securities Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

