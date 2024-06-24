NBC Securities Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $43.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.