NBC Securities Inc. Has $82,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,718 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

