NBC Securities Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3,772.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM opened at $48.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.