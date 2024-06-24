NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in US Foods by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after purchasing an additional 199,269 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research upped their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

