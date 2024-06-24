NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.69.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $80.14 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

