NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,035,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avient by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after purchasing an additional 384,452 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after purchasing an additional 131,406 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,819,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,275,000 after purchasing an additional 224,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

