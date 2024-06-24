NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 20.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Biogen by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $224.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $296.46. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.03.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

