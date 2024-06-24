NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 138.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

MARB stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

