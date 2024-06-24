NBC Securities Inc. Sells 124 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 16,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $89.38 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.