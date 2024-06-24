NBC Securities Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 7.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $92,257,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.12.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.5 %

ETR stock opened at $105.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

