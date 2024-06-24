NBC Securities Inc. Sells 399 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,774,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,658,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97,724 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 305,327 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,011,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,624,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

